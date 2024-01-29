Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, left, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, poses for a group photo with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ladarion Jones, center, NMRTC, Bethesda's Senior Sailor of the quarter, and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Josina Cato, NMRTC, Bethesda's command master chief, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 30, 2024. The Sailors were selected for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 13:00 Photo ID: 8216006 VIRIN: 240130-N-FH905-1009 Resolution: 4336x2895 Size: 3.77 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC, Bethesda Leadership announce Sailor of the Quarter winners [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.