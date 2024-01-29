Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC, Bethesda Leadership announce Sailor of the Quarter winners

    NMRTC, Bethesda Leadership announce Sailor of the Quarter winners

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, gives a coin to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor Piroglu, NMRTC, Bethesda's Sailor of the quarter, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 30, 2024. The Sailors were selected for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    Sailor of the Quarter
    Walter Reed
    Bethesda
    DHA
    NMRTC

