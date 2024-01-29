Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, gives a coin to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ladarion Jones, NMRTC, Bethesda's Senior Sailor of the quarter, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 30, 2024. The Sailors were selected for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 13:00 Photo ID: 8216005 VIRIN: 240130-N-FH905-1006 Resolution: 4067x2715 Size: 2.72 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC, Bethesda Leadership announce Sailor of the Quarter winners [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.