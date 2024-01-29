Chief Gunner’s Mate Seth Teachout, assigned to Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks-long and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 12:59 Photo ID: 8216002 VIRIN: 230915-N-PG340-1001 Resolution: 2700x3375 Size: 800.44 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.