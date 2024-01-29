Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff in the Spotlight - GMC Seth Teachout [Image 3 of 4]

    Staff in the Spotlight - GMC Seth Teachout

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Chief Gunner’s Mate Seth Teachout, who is assigned as a weapons instructor at Recruit Training Command (RTC) goes through Recruit Division Commander (RDC) “C” school. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks-long and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Division Commanders

