Staff in the Spotlight - GMC Seth Teachout

Meet Chief Gunner’s Mate Seth Teachout, who is assigned as a weapons instructor at Recruit Training Command (RTC) but has been in Recruit Division Commander (RDC) “C” school for the past three weeks.



Despite being assigned to RTC, Great Lakes, Illinois, as a weapons instructor more than a year ago, Teachout’s trajectory has taken a turn with the opportunity to become an RDC—an opportunity not many are offered.



The prospect of becoming an RDC is not just a career move for Teachout; it’s a testament to his leadership potential. In fact, he was sought after to become an RDC by leadership at the command.



Teachout’s first instinct was to consult his family, whose unwavering support is the core of his decision-making process.



“I had to have a heart-to-heart with the family,” said Teachout. “Their support means everything to me. They’re the ones who truly make sacrifices for my career, and I couldn’t do it without them.”



Teachout and his wife have two children, a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old, which can be challenging. The younger one has yet to grasp the concept of time.



"He always asks me when I'm home, "Daddy home?" He wants to know if I'm staying home," said Teachout. "It's sad because he's expecting me to leave. So, he keeps reiterating it when I'm already home. It's rough in that aspect.”



His family isn’t new to sacrifice. Through the years, they’ve dealt with deployments, and most recently, they experienced the long and grueling hours of Teachout going through the Navy chief season.



His wife's unparalleled support shines through as he navigates the transition into his new role as an RDC. Recognizing the demands of his new position, she adjusted her professional commitments by leaving a job that takes up to 80 hours a week. Now she works in a different position to spend more time at home.



"She thought it was awesome that the command thought of me and asked me if I wanted to come over and do it," he said. "There's a lot to gain here, so here I am."



Teachout's mantra is, "Support the mission always." However, he knows his choices impact his career in the long run.



"Of course, support mission, but ultimately, I knew this was going to be a good opportunity for my career," he said. "I know it's good for my career despite being difficult. It is hard, and hours are long, but I know this will benefit my career, and I want to continue to serve as long as I physically can."



When asked what advice he would give to those thinking of becoming RDCs, Teachout stressed the importance of time management and coming physically prepared.



“[Physical training] is no joke, so come ready,” he said. “This is not unachievable. They won't ask you to do anything that hasn't already been done and done well.”



Thousands of Sailors have not only completed RDC “C” school, but many have thrived in the role.



That's not to say that it's easy. Every Sailor who decides to “push boots” makes tremendous sacrifices. It’s similar to that quote about how nothing grows from your comfort zone.



“It's okay to be nervous. Just take those steps to get here,” said Teachout. “There's a lot to gain here.”



The transition is for Teachout to help with the influx of Recruits during the summer. It’s what the staff at RTC know as “summer surge.” However, Teachout is considering extending his time as an RDC at the command to better support the mission.



Teachout’s conviction in seizing this opportunity never wavered. With each passing day, he’s honing his skills as an RDC.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc

