U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion receive classroom instruction during Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 25, 2024. During the week-long seminar, Marines that are E-3 and below receive instruction on the theory and principles of leadership, preparing them to serve as non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8215732 VIRIN: 240125-M-WD009-2021 Resolution: 6959x5167 Size: 1.55 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Class 1-24 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.