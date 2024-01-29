Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Class 1-24 [Image 2 of 11]

    Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Class 1-24

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion conduct physical training during Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. During the week-long seminar, Marines that are E-3 and below receive instruction on the theory and principles of leadership, preparing them to serve as non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8215723
    VIRIN: 240124-M-WD009-1066
    Resolution: 7199x5141
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

