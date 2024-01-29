U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion conduct physical training during Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. During the week-long seminar, Marines that are E-3 and below receive instruction on the theory and principles of leadership, preparing them to serve as non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 11:32
|Photo ID:
|8215723
|VIRIN:
|240124-M-WD009-1066
|Resolution:
|7199x5141
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Class 1-24 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT