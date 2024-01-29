Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Class 1-24

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion conduct physical training during Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024. During the week-long seminar, Marines that are E-3 and below receive instruction on the theory and principles of leadership, preparing them to serve as non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

