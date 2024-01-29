Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC sends HR experts to Europe to provide IPPS-A training to 405th AFSB [Image 2 of 2]

    ASC sends HR experts to Europe to provide IPPS-A training to 405th AFSB

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The sergeant major of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba, directs a question about the Army’s new online human resources system to Master Sgt. Timothy Fisher from U.S. Army Sustainment Command during Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army training at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade Jan. 30. Fisher and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Katrina Watkins from ASC’s directorate of personnel and administration (G-1) traveled to Europe to provide IPPS-A training to the 405th AFSB.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 08:12
    Photo ID: 8215395
    VIRIN: 240130-A-SM279-1222
    Resolution: 4032x2782
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
