The sergeant major of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba, directs a question about the Army’s new online human resources system to Master Sgt. Timothy Fisher from U.S. Army Sustainment Command during Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army training at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade Jan. 30. Fisher and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Katrina Watkins from ASC’s directorate of personnel and administration (G-1) traveled to Europe to provide IPPS-A training to the 405th AFSB.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 08:12 Photo ID: 8215395 VIRIN: 240130-A-SM279-1222 Resolution: 4032x2782 Size: 1.63 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASC sends HR experts to Europe to provide IPPS-A training to 405th AFSB [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.