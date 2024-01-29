Master Sgt. Timothy Fisher from U.S. Army Sustainment Command conducts Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army training with human resources specialists from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and its four battalion Jan. 30 at the brigade headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany. At the request of the 405th AFSB, two subject matter experts on IPPS-A from ASC headquarters at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, traveled to Europe and visited the brigade Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 to provide the training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 08:12 Photo ID: 8215394 VIRIN: 240130-A-SM279-8477 Resolution: 2842x3875 Size: 2 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASC sends HR experts to Europe to provide IPPS-A training to 405th AFSB [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.