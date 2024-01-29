ASC sends HR experts to Europe to provide IPPS-A training to 405th AFSB

Master Sgt. Timothy Fisher from U.S. Army Sustainment Command conducts Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army training with human resources specialists from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and its four battalion Jan. 30 at the brigade headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany. At the request of the 405th AFSB, two subject matter experts on IPPS-A from ASC headquarters at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, traveled to Europe and visited the brigade Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 to provide the training.
