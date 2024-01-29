Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC sends HR experts to Europe to provide IPPS-A training to 405th AFSB

    ASC sends HR experts to Europe to provide IPPS-A training to 405th AFSB

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Master Sgt. Timothy Fisher from U.S. Army Sustainment Command conducts Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army training with human resources specialists from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and its four battalion Jan. 30 at the brigade headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany. At the request of the 405th AFSB, two subject matter experts on IPPS-A from ASC headquarters at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, traveled to Europe and visited the brigade Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 to provide the training.

