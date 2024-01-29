39th CS upgrades crash net system

Senior Airman Radjany Mathieu, 39th Communications Squadron cable maintenance supervisor, sets up a pulley at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2024. The 39th CS installed fiber optic cables to establish an alternate crash net system for the command post, enhancing the installation’s responsiveness to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

