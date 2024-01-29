Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th CS upgrades crash net system

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Radjany Mathieu, 39th Communications Squadron cable maintenance supervisor, sets up a pulley at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2024. The 39th CS installed fiber optic cables to establish an alternate crash net system for the command post, enhancing the installation’s responsiveness to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 05:39
    Photo ID: 8215340
    VIRIN: 240123-F-AP057-7523
    Resolution: 4801x3194
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th CS upgrades crash net system [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

