Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th CS upgrades crash net system [Image 1 of 6]

    39th CS upgrades crash net system

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members from the 39th Communications Squadron feed a spool of duct rod inside a manhole at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2024. One goal of the cable and antenna maintenance shop is to upgrade the installation's infrastructure and revamp its current copper wire system to a fiber optic system. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 05:39
    Photo ID: 8215330
    VIRIN: 240123-F-AP057-5637
    Resolution: 5171x3440
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th CS upgrades crash net system [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th CS upgrades crash net system
    39th CS upgrades crash net system
    39th CS upgrades crash net system
    39th CS upgrades crash net system
    39th CS upgrades crash net system
    39th CS upgrades crash net system

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    39th CS upgrades crash net system

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    turkey
    Incirlik
    39th ABW
    fiber net
    39th CS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT