Airman 1st Class Marcos Luna, 39th Communications Squadron cable and antenna technician, sits in a manhole at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 23, 2024. The 39th CS installed fiber optic cables to establish an alternate crash net system for the command post, enhancing the installation’s responsiveness to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 05:39 Photo ID: 8215339 VIRIN: 240123-F-AP057-9616 Resolution: 5701x3207 Size: 10.06 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th CS upgrades crash net system [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.