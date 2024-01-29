Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Bill Houston visits USS Frank Cable [Image 2 of 6]

    Adm. Bill Houston visits USS Frank Cable

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 26, 2024) – Adm. Bill Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, meets Military Sealift Command Master John Holesha, ship's master of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), during a visit to Frank Cable at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Jan. 26. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 22:02
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Bill Houston visits USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6], by SA Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USS Frank Cable
    naval nuclear propulsion program
    adm. houston
    admiral houston

