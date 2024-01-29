Adm. Bill Houston visits USS Frank Cable

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 26, 2024) – Adm. Bill Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, talks with sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Nuclear Program during a visit to Frank Cable onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, Jan. 26. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

