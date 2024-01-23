VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Vasek and 1st Lt. Andrew Tilden with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a group photo with students at Aliamanu Middle School, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2024. Students learned about MQ-9A capabilities and aviation career fields in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney)
