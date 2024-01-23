U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Vasek and 1st Lt. Andrew Tilden with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a group photo with students at Aliamanu Middle School, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2024. Students learned about MQ-9A capabilities and aviation career fields in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 21:52 Photo ID: 8215031 VIRIN: 240126-M-PI012-8357 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.46 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.