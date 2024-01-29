Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School [Image 10 of 16]

    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Vasek and 1st Lt. Andrew Tilden with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, educate students about the MQ-9A MUX/MALE at Aliamanu Middle School, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2024. Students learned about MQ-9A capabilities and aviation career fields in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8215028
    VIRIN: 240126-M-PI012-4351
    Resolution: 5843x3895
    Size: 20.56 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School
    VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MQ-9
    VMU-3
    MAG24
    visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT