VMU-3 Visits Aliamanu Middle School

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Vasek and 1st Lt. Andrew Tilden with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, educate students about the MQ-9A MUX/MALE at Aliamanu Middle School, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2024. Students learned about MQ-9A capabilities and aviation career fields in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney)

