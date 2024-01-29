U.S. Air Force Kristin Ponce (left), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, helps Airman 1st Class Jakayla Toombs (right), 607th Air Control Squadron aircraft controller, plant a mock explosive, Jan. 26, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airman Spotlight is a monthly feature honoring dedication of personnel at Luke AFB. During the spotlight, Toombs collaborated with the EOD team, gaining insight into their critical role and boosting morale through firsthand experience.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8214289
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-RL243-1896
|Resolution:
|4751x3266
|Size:
|847.7 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Explosive Talent: Airman Spotlight takes on EOD [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
