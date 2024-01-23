Explosive Talent: Airman Spotlight takes on EOD

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jakayla Toombs, 607th Air Control Squadron aircraft controller, listens to instructions during her Explosive Ordnance Disposal demonstration, Jan. 26, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airman Spotlight is a monthly feature honoring dedication of personnel at Luke AFB. During the spotlight, Toombs collaborated with the EOD team, gaining insight into their critical role and boosting morale through firsthand experience.

