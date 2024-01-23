Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Talent: Airman Spotlight takes on EOD [Image 4 of 5]

    Explosive Talent: Airman Spotlight takes on EOD

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jakayla Toombs, 607th Air Control Squadron aircraft controller, controls an Explosive Ordnance Disposal robot, Jan. 26, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airman Spotlight is a monthly feature honoring dedication of personnel at Luke AFB. During the spotlight, Toombs collaborated with the EOD team, gaining insight into their critical role and boosting morale through firsthand experience.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 13:31
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    AETC
    Airman Spotlight

