Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Ramirez Maldonado and a student flight Airman, both assigned to the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, rinse the vehicle maintenance shop floor during the January regularly scheduled drill at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20, 2024. The Airmen assigned to Vehicle Maintenance inspected and repaired a 13k AT forklift to its operational capacity, contributing to the 156th Wing's capabilities to support domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

