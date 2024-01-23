Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift [Image 1 of 9]

    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Falero, a heavy mobile equipment mechanic with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, explains the operation of engine and transmission components to his team during the January regularly scheduled drill at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20, 2024. The Airmen assigned to Vehicle Maintenance inspected and repaired a 13k AT forklift to its operational capacity, contributing to the 156th Wing's capabilities to support domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8213946
    VIRIN: 240120-Z-OY199-1007
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 21.52 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forklift
    vehicle maintenance
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT