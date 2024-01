Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Alvarado and Airman 1st Class Joel Naranjo, both heavy mobile equipment mechanics with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, perform maintenance on a 13k AT forklift during the January regularly scheduled drill at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20, 2024. The Airmen assigned to Vehicle Maintenance inspected and repaired the equipment to their operational capacity, contributing to the 156th Wing's capabilities to support domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

