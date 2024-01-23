Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift [Image 4 of 9]

    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Alvarado and Airman 1st Class Joel Naranjo, both heavy mobile equipment mechanics with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, perform maintenance on a 13k AT forklift during the January regularly scheduled drill at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20, 2024. The Airmen assigned to Vehicle Maintenance inspected and repaired the equipment to their operational capacity, contributing to the 156th Wing's capabilities to support domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8213959
    VIRIN: 240120-Z-OY199-1003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 20.31 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift
    Vehicle Maintenance Airmen repair 13K AT forklift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forklift
    vehicle maintenance
    156th Wing
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT