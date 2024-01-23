Pacific Partnership: ACCS Eric Zimmermann

Japanese Self Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Hidenori Okamoto (left), U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller Senior Chief Petty Officer Eric Zimmermann (second from left), Japanese Self Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Kenichiro Ojima (next to Zimmermann) and U.S. Navy Lt. Colin Gallacher (right) post pier side in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 22, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

