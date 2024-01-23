Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership: ACCS Eric Zimmermann [Image 3 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership: ACCS Eric Zimmermann

    PALAU

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Japanese Self Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Hidenori Okamoto (left), U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller Senior Chief Petty Officer Eric Zimmermann (second from left), Japanese Self Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Kenichiro Ojima (next to Zimmermann) and U.S. Navy Lt. Colin Gallacher (right) post pier side in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 22, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 02:29
    Photo ID: 8213640
    VIRIN: 231222-N-FB085-1004
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership: ACCS Eric Zimmermann [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Japan
    Palau
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024

