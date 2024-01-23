Pacific Partnership: ACCS Zimmermann

U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller Senior Chief Petty Officer Eric Zimmermann watches a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH-90 helicopter practice landing on the flight deck of USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in the Solomon Islands, Nov. 27, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)
