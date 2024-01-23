Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership: ACCS Zimmermann [Image 1 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership: ACCS Zimmermann

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller Senior Chief Petty Officer Eric Zimmermann watches a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH-90 helicopter practice landing on the flight deck of USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in the Solomon Islands, Nov. 27, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 02:36
    Photo ID: 8213638
    VIRIN: 231127-N-Fb085-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: SB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership: ACCS Zimmermann [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership: ACCS Zimmermann
    Pacific Partnership: ACCS Zimmermann
    Pacific Partnership: ACCS Eric Zimmermann

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    new Zealand
    USNS Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT