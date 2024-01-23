Pacific Partnership: ACCS Zimmermann

USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Chief Mate Jacob Kohn (left), U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller Senior Chief Petty Officer Eric Zimmermann (center), and U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler Chief Petty Officer Andrew Sortland all watch as a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH-90 lands on Mercy's flight deck in the Solomon Islands, Nov. 27, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

