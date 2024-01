NBG Holds Change of Command

ASAN, Guam (Jan. 29, 2024) - Capt. Michael D. Luckett, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), receives a Certificate of Appreciation from the Mayor’s Council of Guam, presented by Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman, during the NBG Change of Command ceremony at the Top o’ the Mar in Asan, Jan. 26.



Local and military leaders, Department of Defense personnel, family members, and friends watched as Capt. John T. Frye relieved Luckett from command of NBG. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

