    NBG Holds Change of Command [Image 13 of 14]

    NBG Holds Change of Command

    ASAN, GUAM

    01.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    ASAN, Guam (Jan. 29, 2024) - Capt. John T. Frye, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), departs the NBG Change of Command ceremony at the Top o’ the Mar in Asan, Jan. 26.

    Local and military leaders, Department of Defense personnel, family members, and friends watched as Frye relieved Capt. Michael D. Luckett from command of NBG. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

