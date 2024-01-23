NBG Holds Change of Command

ASAN, Guam (Jan. 29, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, right, awards Capt. Michael D. Luckett, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), with the Legion of Merit during the NBG Change of Command ceremony at the Top o’ the Mar in Asan, Jan. 26. Local and military leaders, Department of Defense personnel, family members, and friends watched as Capt. John T. Frye relieved Luckett from command of NBG. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

