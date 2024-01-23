Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Flight Operations

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jossue Garcia, assigned to the air department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), signals to retract the arresting wire on the flight deck during routine operations, Dec. 11, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    VIRIN: 231211-N-CO784-1336
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

