Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jossue Garcia, assigned to the air department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), signals to retract the arresting wire on the flight deck during routine operations, Dec. 11, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

