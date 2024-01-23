Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preflight Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Preflight Operations

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 prepare for flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) while conducting routine operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Nov. 16, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preflight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

