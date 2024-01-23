Preflight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class William Black, center, assigned to the air department on the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, on the flight deck while conducting routine operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Nov. 16, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

