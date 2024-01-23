Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer rings the Blackthorn bell 23 times honoring the crew members lost during the collision 44 years ago, Jan 28. 2024, St. Petersburg, Florida. The Coast Guard held a memorial service honoring the fallen members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn and marked the anniversary of its collision with the motor vessel Capricorn. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J Groll)

    cutter blackthorn, collision, Capricorn, memorial, coast guard, St. Petersburg

