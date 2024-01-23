Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

A Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer rings the Blackthorn bell 23 times honoring the crew members lost during the collision 44 years ago, Jan 28. 2024, St. Petersburg, Florida. The Coast Guard held a memorial service honoring the fallen members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn and marked the anniversary of its collision with the motor vessel Capricorn. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J Groll)

