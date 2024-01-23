Volunteers from Coast Guard units represent the 23 fallen Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn crew members in an honor platoon, Jan. 28, 2024, St. Petersburg, Florida. 44 years ago, the Blackthorn collided with the motor vessel Capricorn near the Skyway Bridge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2024 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 16:49 Photo ID: 8213426 VIRIN: 240128-G-OS599-1001 Resolution: 3563x2672 Size: 2.8 MB Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.