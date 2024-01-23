Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Volunteers from Coast Guard units represent the 23 fallen Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn crew members in an honor platoon, Jan. 28, 2024, St. Petersburg, Florida. 44 years ago, the Blackthorn collided with the motor vessel Capricorn near the Skyway Bridge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 16:49
    Photo ID: 8213426
    VIRIN: 240128-G-OS599-1001
    Resolution: 3563x2672
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn
    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn
    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT