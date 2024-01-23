Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Family members of the fallen Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn crew place a wreath and pay their respects in front of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn memorial, Jan. 28, 2024, St. Petersburg, Florida. 44 years ago, Blackthorn collided with the motor vessel Capricorn near the Skyway Bridge and 23 members of the crew were lost. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 16:49
    Photo ID: 8213425
    VIRIN: 240128-G-OS599-1000
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn
    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn
    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    coast guard
    cutter blackthorn
    collision
    Capricorn
    memorial
    St. Petersburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT