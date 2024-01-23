Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

Family members of the fallen Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn crew place a wreath and pay their respects in front of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn memorial, Jan. 28, 2024, St. Petersburg, Florida. 44 years ago, Blackthorn collided with the motor vessel Capricorn near the Skyway Bridge and 23 members of the crew were lost. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

