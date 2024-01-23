Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mason Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Mason Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard

    RED SEA

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240116-N-CK669-2130 RED SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) Sailors extend the sound and distance line from aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class Dry Cargo Ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3) in the Red Sea, Jan. 16. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

    TAGS

    USNS Alan Shepard
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Red Sea
    USS Mason
    Task Force 153

