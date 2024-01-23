Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mason Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Mason Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard

    RED SEA

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240116-N-CK669-2042 RED SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Pierre Abarca pulls a pallet jack with supplies aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class Dry Cargo Ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3) in the Red Sea, Jan. 16. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 02:50
    VIRIN: 240116-N-CK669-2042
    Location: RED SEA
    USNS Alan Shepard
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Red Sea
    USS Mason
    Task Force 153

