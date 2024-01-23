USS Mason Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard

240116-N-CK669-2042 RED SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Pierre Abarca pulls a pallet jack with supplies aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class Dry Cargo Ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3) in the Red Sea, Jan. 16. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

