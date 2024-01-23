USS Mason Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard

240116-N-CK669-2003 RED SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) watch as the ship pulls alongside the Lewis and Clark-class Dry Cargo Ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3) prior to a replenishment-at-sea in the Red Sea, Jan. 16. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 02:50 Photo ID: 8213190 VIRIN: 240116-N-CK669-2003 Resolution: 4800x3527 Size: 2.5 MB Location: RED SEA