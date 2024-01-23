Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) Conducts Well Deck Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) Conducts Well Deck Operations

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Seaman Michael Aros throws line to Sailors aboard Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1659, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 2, in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 26, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

