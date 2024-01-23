A CH-53E Super Stallion, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, lands on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) during deck landing qualifications, in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 26, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.27.2024 19:03 Photo ID: 8213156 VIRIN: 240126-N-HD110-1213 Resolution: 6350x3690 Size: 1 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.