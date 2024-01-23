YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, left, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), gives a tour of the flight deck to the Hon. Nickolas Guertin, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8213119
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-FQ639-1025
|Resolution:
|4935x3525
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes Assistant Secretary of the Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
