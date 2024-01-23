YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, left, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), gives a tour of the flight deck to the Hon. Nickolas Guertin, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.27.2024 16:01 Photo ID: 8213119 VIRIN: 240119-N-FQ639-1025 Resolution: 4935x3525 Size: 1.63 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes Assistant Secretary of the Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.