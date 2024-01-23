YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2024) The Hon. Nickolas Guertin, right, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition), shakes hands with Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), on the ceremonial quarterdeck prior to a ship tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.27.2024 16:01 Photo ID: 8213118 VIRIN: 240119-N-FQ639-1011 Resolution: 3694x2639 Size: 1.62 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes Assistant Secretary of the Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.