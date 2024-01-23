Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes Assistant Secretary of the Navy [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes Assistant Secretary of the Navy

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2024) The Hon. Nickolas Guertin, right, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition), shakes hands with Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), on the ceremonial quarterdeck prior to a ship tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes Assistant Secretary of the Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Sailors
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy
    Distinguished Visitors

