    Arctic Gold 24-1 prepares the 354th Fighter Wing to project airpower [Image 4 of 4]

    Arctic Gold 24-1 prepares the 354th Fighter Wing to project airpower

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 354th Fighter Wing wait in a conference room to receive direction during exercise Arctic Gold 24-1, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan 24. 2024. Exercise Arctic Gold helped prepare Airmen for a real-life deployment and hone their skills witin their career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 20:11
    Photo ID: 8212718
    VIRIN: 240124-F-SH339-1038
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Gold 24-1 prepares the 354th Fighter Wing to project airpower [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Eielson AFB
    354th
    354th FW
    Arctic Gold 24-1

