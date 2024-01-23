Arctic Gold 24-1 prepares the 354th Fighter Wing to project airpower

Members from the 354th Fighter Wing wait in a conference room to receive direction during exercise Arctic Gold 24-1, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan 24. 2024. Exercise Arctic Gold helped prepare Airmen for a real-life deployment and hone their skills witin their career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

