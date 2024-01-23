Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Gold 24-1 prepares the 354th Fighter Wing to project airpower

    A forklift crew from the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron unloads a pallet of

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Story by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – The 354th Fighter Wing conducted exercise Arctic Gold 24-1 to practice the wing’s ability to deploy fifth generation airpower at a moment’s notice, Jan. 22-24, 2024.
    All squadrons on base provided input and played a key role in the success of this exercise.
    “Deployment taskings may happen with very little notice and units must be ready to move equipment and personnel to meet the needs of the command,” said Maj. Kendra Lance, 354th Fighter Wing operations officer. “These taskings may differ significantly from our daily operations so practicing them is critical for our operational readiness.”
    The main objectives of the exercise were to generate and employ 24 F-35 Lightning II’s, cargo, and all tasked personnel. The exercise assured Airmen under the Pacific Air Forces are ready to defend and protect the United States from aggressors and uphold PACAF’s ability to fight and win.
    This exercise was conducted in support of a Flexible Deterrent Option. FDOs are a planning construct that intend to direct and facilitate decision making by creating paths set to resolve crisis before armed conflict. If the conflict is not resolved, to position U.S. forces to decisively prevail in ensuing military action.
    “Arctic Gold 24-1 showcases our ability to refine the readiness and resilience of our Airmen,” said Dennis Scott, 354th Fighter Wing exercise program director. “We continue to improve, so that we can expedite collective responses to any challenges we face.”
    The execution of AG 24-1 supports the 354th FW mission by exercising deployment capabilities to ensure readiness and mission effectiveness.

