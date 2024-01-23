Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New blood bank capability enhances trauma care at WAMC [Image 4 of 4]

    New blood bank capability enhances trauma care at WAMC

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Lt. Col. Brendan Graham, Department of Pathology chief, discussing the importance of the new blood refrigerator in the Womack Army Medical Center Emergency Department. WAMC has added a vital addition to its lifesaving collection, a new blood bank refrigerator in the Emergency Department. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:58
    Photo ID: 8212347
    VIRIN: 240112-O-EV225-5807
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 735.7 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New blood bank capability enhances trauma care at WAMC [Image 4 of 4], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WAMC
    Armed Forces Blood Program
    Defense Health Agency
    Fort Liberty

