Lt. Col. Brendan Graham, Department of Pathology chief, discussing the importance of the new blood refrigerator in the Womack Army Medical Center Emergency Department. WAMC has added a vital addition to its lifesaving collection, a new blood bank refrigerator in the Emergency Department. (DHA photo by Keisha Frith)
New blood bank capability enhances trauma care at WAMC
