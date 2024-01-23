New blood bank capability enhances trauma care at WAMC

Photo By Shannon Lynch | Andrea Richards, medical laboratory scientist placed the first blood products in the...... read more read more Photo By Shannon Lynch | Andrea Richards, medical laboratory scientist placed the first blood products in the blood refrigerator, Jan 12, 2024. Womack Army Medical Center, Emergency Department WAMC has added a vital addition to its lifesaving collection, a new blood bank refrigerator in the Emergency Department. (DHA photo by Shannon Speightlynch) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC-- Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) has added a vital addition to its lifesaving collection, a new blood bank refrigerator in the Emergency Department. This refrigerator ensures the safe storage and rapid availability of blood products for patients in critical need. “This is an important asset for us and for the surgeons to have this at our ready,” said Jennifer Carney, WAMC, trauma program coordinator. “We have a phenomenal blood bank that allows us to have blood here, however if for any reason there is a delay then they can use the blood in the fridge now.”



“Things can change in a second, in the way somebody might deteriorate, every minute or second counts and this allows the reaction to be immediate to provide care for that individual,” said Lt. Col. Brendan (Dr) Graham, Department of Pathology chief. With this capability, the medical team can respond even more efficiently to emergencies such as traumas’ surgeries and transfusions ultimately enhancing the quality of care and patient outcomes.



The American College of Surgeons, Trauma Quality Improvement Program identifies hemorrhage as the most common cause of death in trauma.



“Rapid resuscitation with blood products is pivotal in decreasing morbidity and mortality in these patients,” said Carney.



The procurement of this blood fridge will assist with increasing access to blood products, thereby decreasing time lag for rapid resuscitation. This provides the Womack Trauma team and trauma population they serve with an invaluable resource in the care that is provided.



“This is how we care for patients by making sure that we provide them with the optimal care and the medical readiness for our surgeons and nurses,” said Carney.



The staff is thankful for the benefits of having the refrigerator in the department and most of all the incredible collaborative effort of the team to make this possible This included the identification of the need and the support of the team to make it all come together. Implementing a blood refrigerator in the emergency department requires significant extra efforts from the blood bank team as they must meet all the necessary requirements and follow the necessary procedures to ensure the seamless integration and optimal utilization of this vital resource.



According to Carney, without the support and the commitment to maintain this added resource this would have not been possible.



“There is a lot of maintenance and monitoring required by regulatory agencies when it comes to blood storage, and the Womack Blood Bank team was willing to take on this responsibility in order to make this happen,” said Shannon Grovenger, quality assurance coordinator, Fort Liberty Blood Donor Center and WAMC Transfusion Services.



If you or anyone you know is interested in donating blood, contact the Fort Liberty Blood Donor Center located at Bldg. 8-4156 Souter Place. Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 :30 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit www.militarydonor.com.