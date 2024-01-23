Womack Army Medical Center staff pose for a picture after placing the first blood products in the blood refrigerator, Jan 12, 2024. WAMC has added a vital addition to its lifesaving collection, a new blood bank refrigerator in the Emergency Department. (DHA photo by Shannon Speightlynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:58 Photo ID: 8212336 VIRIN: 240112-O-CI461-3550 Resolution: 5423x3832 Size: 2.23 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New blood bank capability enhances trauma care at WAMC [Image 4 of 4], by Shannon Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.