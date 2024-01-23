Digital signage graphic created on Feb. 24, 2023, utilizing a Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport STEM Educational Outreach program image. The graphic announces the next application period for the command’s Undersea Technology Apprentice program for high school students. (U.S. Navy graphic by Nancy Knott)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 09:47
|Photo ID:
|8211570
|VIRIN:
|230224-N-LV582-2640
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|744.92 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Undersea Technology Apprentice Program [Image 4 of 4], by Nancy Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT