    Undersea Technology Apprentice Program [Image 4 of 4]

    Undersea Technology Apprentice Program

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Nancy Knott 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Digital signage graphic created on Feb. 24, 2023, utilizing a Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport STEM Educational Outreach program image. The graphic announces the next application period for the command’s Undersea Technology Apprentice program for high school students. (U.S. Navy graphic by Nancy Knott)

